Feb. 4, 1946 - Aug. 29, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN Roberta Johansen (nee Kretsch) passed away surrounded by loved ones and family on August 29, 2022, in Maine. Life long resident of Northwest Indiana who passed away in Maine. She is predeceased by mother, Dorothy Kretsch; and father, Dr. Russell Woodling Kretsch of Hammond IN; sister, Susan Swisher; and sister, Dorothy (Coke) Funkhauser.

She is survived by her daughter Kate (Skinner) Libby; and son Christopher Johansen; step-sons: Mike Johansen and Patrick Johansen.

She taught for 35 years and the majority of those years was at Southridge Elementary, teaching 5th grade. She liked going to her son's football games in high school and college rooting them on. She was an avid Chicago Bears fan who enjoyed golfing, her sister trips and volunteering her time at church. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Highland.

She always had a dog around and was very concerned with the environment and helping others. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local humane society.