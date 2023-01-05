Roberta King- Knight was born December 11, 1939 and made her peaceful transition on January 1, 2023 at William J. Riley Memorial Residence in Munster.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 6, 2023, 11:00am at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00am prior to the funeral service. Rev. Cornelius Pugh, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith.

