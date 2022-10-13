Sep. 27, 1936 - Oct. 10, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Roberta Rose Robinson, age 86, of Portage passed away October 10, 2022, in Valparaiso. Rose was born September 27, 1936, in Gary, IN to the late Robert and Rose (Tarkane) Emerson. She was an educational interpreter that retired from Bailey elementary school. She was a very active member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church where she volunteered often. She loved to sew and quilt.

Rose is survived by three daughters: Deborah (Paul) Zick, Jr. of Portage, Katherine (Daniel) Corey of Lowell, and Christine (Curtis) Bledsoe of Portage; six grandchildren: Davis Brady, Alisha Zick, Amanda Zick, Amber (Joseph) Byrd, Sylvia Corey, and Kaily Bledsoe; five great-grandchildren: Charlotte Zick, Micah Franco, Ezra Byrd, Jolene Byrd, and Jason Byrd; four siblings: David (Debby Williams) Tecsi of MA, Elliot Tecsi of Angola, Vida (Ron) Berry of Valparaiso, and Raymond (Louisa) Tecsi of LaPorte; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Emerson; and mother and step-father Rose (Arthur) Tecsi; her husband, Daniel D. Robinson; two sons: Daniel Robinson and Brian Robinson; a sister, Magdalonna Emerson; and a brother, Arthur Tecsi.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. Thursday October 13, 2022, at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Avenue Portage, IN 46368 and from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Friday at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road Portage, IN. The Rite of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are preferred to the Shriner's Hospital for Crippled Children.

