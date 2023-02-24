SCHERERVILLE - Roberto "Bob" Z. Gutierrez, age 81, of Schererville, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, February 20, 2023. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sue E. Gutierrez (nee Groff); sons, Robert E. (Isabel) Gutierrez and Michael A. (Akiko) Gutierrez; grandchildren: Aurora and Fernando Sotelo, Makoto Santiago Gutierrez and another grandson expected in May; fifteen siblings; and two in-laws and a loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eusebio and Tomasa Gutierrez; two siblings; and two in-laws.

Bob was a 1960 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School. He served oversees in the US Army. Bob worked as a welder mechanic at Inland Steel for 55 years, retiring in 2017. In addition to his family and his work Bob enjoyed spending time at casinos, restaurants, and in his home garden. He and his wife fostered 10 newborns and were active in their parish.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM on Monday, February 27, 2023, at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN on Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Maria Goretti Food Pantry.