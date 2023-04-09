Jan. 20, 1931 - April 4, 2023

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL - Roberto Ruelas, age 92 of Chicago Heights, IL formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at home. He is survived by his wife, Mary; three children: Lucy Ponce, Robert Ruelas and Margaret Ruelas; grandchildren: Lupita, David and Lyssa, Sonya, Diana, Vanessa, Robert III, Rose and Erica, Stephanie, Javier and Eric, Melissa, Alex and Amanda; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Guadalupe (Kathy) Ruelas; sister, Dora Alonzo; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Severo and Rosario Ruelas; three brothers and four sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar St., East Chicago, IN, with Rev. Terry Steffans officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023 and 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. at the church on Wednesday.

Roberto retired from Inland Steel Company after 35 years of service. He was a Korean War U.S. Army Veteran and an avid pool player. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.