HOBART, IN - Robin L. Durbin, age 67, of Hobart passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 12, 1955 in Gary, IN to the late Walter and Margaret Pest. She was a 1973 graduate of Lew Wallace High School. In her free-time, she loved to read and enjoyed gardening. Robin enjoyed all types of sports and loved her dogs, Claire and Chloe. Above all, she dedicated her life to taking care of her family and cherished the time she spent with them.

Robin is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Rodney Durbin; son, Bradley (Leslie) Durbin; grandchildren: Audrey Nicole Durbin and Cameron Lawrence Durbin; sister, Tracey (Karen Brenner) Pest; sisters-in-law: Linda Stone, Gerry Durbin; brothers-in-law: Robin Durbin, Lawrence (Maria) Durbin; many nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Margaret Pest. Memorial contributions in Robin's name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5635 W. 96th St., Ste 100 Indianapolis, IN 46278 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Visitation for Robin will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. A funeral service will take place at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation entrusted to Rees Funeral Home and Cremation Services. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.