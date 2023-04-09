Nov. 22, 1959 - April 4, 2023

HIGHLAND, IN - Robin Guiden, age 63, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Robin is survived by her beloved husband of almost 39 years of marriage, Bob; children, Rachel (Kevin) Kozak, and Brett (Mandy) Guiden; precious grandsons, Tyler and Eli; father Arnold (Marilynne) Check; siblings; Ms. Debbie Lehman, Richard (Jill Check), Terri (Dr. Darien) Cohen, and Amy (Dr. Fredy) Toiber; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Varro.

Robin was a 1977 graduate of Munster High School and went on to earn a degree in Special Education at I.U. Bloomington. She went on to work for the School Town of Munster and was employed by the Westlake Co-Op as an Elementary Special Education teacher. There, she touched the lives of so many children with special needs. She was especially fond of children with Down syndrome and autism. After over 30 years, she was then employed by NISEC and worked in the Highland school system, where she once again continued to work her magic with the children who needed her the most.

Robin absolutely loved being a "twin mom" and more recently a "Gigi" to her two beautiful grandsons. She enjoyed her grandpups Crash and Loki. She truly appreciated having Laurie Sherwood not only helping to raise the twins, but also becoming part of her family. Everyone who was privileged to taste her food, quickly knew what a phenomenal baker and cook she was. Robin had a wonderful life with Bob. Together they golfed, attended live music concerts, owned race horses and enjoyed many parties with their neighbors. They also loved taking trips and spending spring breaks in Scottsdale.

There will be a private graveside service. SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics Organization: support.specialolympics.org