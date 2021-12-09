Rochelle Beatrice Kilpatrick Flowers

HAMMOND, IN — Rochelle Beatrice Kilpatrick Flowers age 79 of Hammond, Indiana passed away Saturday November 27, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Tonia Flowers, son, Harold "Chucky" Flowers; five granddaughters: Tamya Flowers, Jacobia Edmond, Shaunsey Edmond, Kiaundra Edmond, and Destinee Flowers; four great-grandchildren: Nakolbi Edmond, Simone McDowell, Isaac McDowell and Master Goodman; three sisters: Carolyn Moland, Eleanor Kilpatrick and Robbie Kilpatrick; aunt Esther Kilpatrick; and a host of other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her son, Robert Flowers.

Memorial services will be held Friday December 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Community Baptist Church located 707 169th Street Hammond, Indiana 46324. Rev. Patrick Gillis will be officiating.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Flowers' family during their time of loss.