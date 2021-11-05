ST. JOHN, IN — Rochelle Bishop-Aloia, age 83, ate of St. John, IN, passed away November 1, 2021. Loving mother of Kim (Michael) Naughton, Gregory (Sandra) Aloia, Steven (Heather) Aloia, and the late Brian Aloia. Devoted grandmother of Jeffrey, Carley, Alex, Dominick, Dylan, Dominic, Nicholas, and Gabrielle. Cherished great grandmother of Michael, Patrick, Louis, and Amelia. Rochelle enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren, traveling, and going to church.

Funeral Services Monday, November 8, 2021 DIRECTLY at St. John the Evangelist Church – Day Chapel (corner of 93rd and 41) where friends may visit with the family from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Private inurnment Assumption Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.