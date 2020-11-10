DEMOTTE, IN - Rocky D. Lindley, age 71, of Demotte, IN passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born to the late Max and Darlys Lindley on May 13, 1949 in Waverly, Iowa.

Beloved husband of the late Phyllis. Loving father to his only daughter, Dawn (Michael) Barry. Rocky had four grandchildren: Amanda, Tyler, Matthew, Patrick and a great-grandson, Cashton. He is also survived by his siblings: Terry (late Larry) Bollman, Tony, Larry, and Jay (Kathy) Lindley. He has many nieces and nephews. Rocky leaves behind and will be greatly missed by his faithful companion, Sandi.

He enjoyed his lifelong career in the Railroad Car Industry where he spent many years as a railroad car inspector. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 238. He will be greatly missed by all.

As Rocky requested there will be no services but a Celebration of Life to honor him. Family and friends are welcome to join us on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion post 238 in Roselawn IN.