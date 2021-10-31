 Skip to main content
Roderick Memering

Sept. 29, 1945 - Oct. 27, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Roderick Memering, age 76, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Roderick is survived by his children: Sean (Erika) Memering, Charles Memering, Rick Memering; grandchildren: Kameron Memering, Korinne (Nico) Potgieter, Madison and Ayden Basile; great-grandchild Desire Potgieter.

Roderick was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Love) Memering; parents; sisters; and brother.

Roderick was an avid golfer. He loved to train dogs, traveling with his wife, and the Chicago Bears. Roderick especially loved to spend time with his family. "A lighter sin or a lesser error, might change through hope or fear divine; But there is no fear, and hell has no terror to change or alter a love like mine."

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Interment to follow at City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Roderick's name to Breast Cancer Awareness.

Visit Roderick's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

