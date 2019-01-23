ST. JOHN, IN - Rodney A. Ross age 62 of St. John, passed away on Friday January 18, 2019.
Rodney is survived by his sons; Eric (Jill) Ross and Aaron Ross; grandson Ryan Ross; Father Raymond Ross; loving companion Trudi Anderson; siblings Dennis (Nancy) Ross, Phyllis (Tim) Malo, Debbie Boilek, and Randy Ross; and by his numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Elaine Ryzewski Ross and by his brother Larry Ross.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday January 24, 2019 at 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith with Fr. Theodore Mens officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Visitation will be on Thursday January 24, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.
Rodney was retired from the Teamster Union Local #703. He was an associate member of the American Legion Post #330, and a member of Club Temulac. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and watching all sports. Rodney was a football enthusiast, an avid golfer and fisherman.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rodney's name can be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of the Calumet Region.
For more information, please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.