HOBART, IN - Rodney C. Lockridge, age 78, of Hobart, passed away December 27, 2020. He graduated from Prairie State College, and was a retiree of Inland Steel. Rodney was a member of U.S.W. 1010 Local. He enjoyed his walking group with his friends at St. Mary's Hospital. He will be greatly missed.

Rodney was preceded in death by his son Michael Lockridge; granddaughter Melissa Long; sister Jacqueline Atkinson. He is survived by his daughter Christine (Bobby) Couch; three grandchildren: David (Laurel) Long, Myranda Long, Elizabeth Couch; two great grandchildren: Allison and Olivia Long; brother Thomas Lockridge; sister Deborah Johnson.

Visitation for Rodney will be Monday, January 4, 2021, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will be Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS (Hobart). Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneralhome.com