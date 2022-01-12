July 29, 1934 - Jan. 9, 2022

LOWELL, IN - Rodney E. Bouchee, age 87, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Rodney was born in Livingston, MT, to Harry and Luella on July 29, 1934. He graduated from Louis and Clark High School in Spokane, WA in 1952.

Rodney married the love of his life, Mary (Harper) Bouchee on June 11, 1956. A marriage that lasted 65 years.

Rodney's career spanned nearly 50 years in the building, repairing, and maintaining of tank cars. He retired in 1997 as the Plant Manager of Union Tank Car in Cleveland, TX.

Following retirement, Rodney and Mary moved back to Northwest Indiana to be closer to their three children and their four grandchildren.

Rodney was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching sports as well as growing tomatoes.

He was the loving father of: Dale (Susie), Danny (Janet), and Debbie. The adored Papa to: Nicole, Cory, Daniel, and Zachary. And the great-grandfather to: Ayden and Ashton.