KOUTS, IN - Rodney Mark Payne, 54 of Kouts, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born February 28, 1966 in Valparaiso to Bobby Joe and Melba Rose (Risner) Payne. Mark graduated from Washington Township High School, and made his career as a Machinist with Arcelor Mittal, where he was a member of Local 6787. He enjoyed building and working on cars in his spare time, and was a skilled deer hunter. Mark will be remembered for his kind heart and his willingness to always help anyone who needed it. He was a loving and devoted husband and father, who will be deeply missed.