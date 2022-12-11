July 1, 1939 - Nov. 3, 2022

VALPARAISO - Roger A. Sederberg, 83, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was born July 1, 1939 in Gary, IN to Harry and Bessie (Hineline) Sederberg. Roger attended Purdue University and received an Associate's degree in Construction Supervision. His career as a Construction Supervisor included employment with Tonn and Blank, Shopko, McMahon and Associates, and Sederberg Construction. Roger was a proud member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Valparaiso.

Roger married Dr. Nancy Ross who preceded him in death in 2017. Survivors include their children: Dr. Rochelle (Mike) Butler of Valparaiso and Erik (Kristin) Sederberg of Indianapolis; grandchildren: Brett, Benjamin and Brandon Butler, and Molly Price; half-brother, Richard Friday; and a niece and nephew: Diane Mink and Terry Burkhart. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Karen Burkhart.

A Visitation will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church on Saturday, December 17th from 12:00 - 2:00 pm with a Funeral Service beginning at 2:00. Inurnment will take place at St. Andrew's Columbarium. Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.