July 1, 1939 - Nov. 3, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Roger A. Sederberg, 83, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was born July 1, 1939 in Gary, IN to Harry & Bessie (Hineline) Sederberg. Roger attended Purdue University and received an Associate's degree in Construction Supervision. His career as a Construction Supervisor included employment with Tonn & Blank, Shopko, McMahon and Associates, and Sederberg Construction. Roger was a proud member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Valparaiso.

Roger married Dr. Nancy Ross who preceded him in death in 2017.

Survivors include their children; Dr. Rochelle (Mike) Butler of Valparaiso & Erik (Kristin) Sederberg of Indianapolis, grandchildren; Brett, Benjamin & Brandon Butler, and Molly Price, half-brother, Richard Friday, and a niece & nephew; Diane Mink & Terry Burkhart. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Karen Burkhart.

A visitation will be held Saturday, December 17th from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. A private memorial service and inurnment will take place at St. Andrew's Columbarium TBD. Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.