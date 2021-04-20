Roger A. Sullivan Sr. suddenly passed away on Sunday April 18, 2021 at the age of 77 years old. Roger was a a tremendous heart who was always willing to help out a friend or family member. He loved being able to build or fix almost anything he put his mind to. He also enjoyed talking sports with his son, Roger Jr. and making the occasional friendly wager with his son on major sports events. He also loved hearing stories of the little league careers of his two grandsons: Andrew (7) and William (4) and planned to see Andrew play this summer in a World Series Baseball Tournament in Louisiana. Roger, Sr. was generous, kind, and loving. He never shied away from helping friends or family. He had a strong work ethic which he instilled on his family to their success. He will always be remembered for his countless selfless acts and generosity towards others.