Roger Alvin Weitgenant

VALPARAISO, IN — Roger Alvin Weitgenant, 56 of Valparaiso, born May 12, 1963 in Long Beach, CA, to Judith (Gardin) and Harold E. Weitgenant, passed away on April 27, 2020. He grew up in North Judson, IN, attending St. Peter Lutheran School, Liberty Elementary and North Judson-San Pierre High School. He graduated from Ball State University in 1986 and completed his Juris Doctorate at Valparaiso University in May 1990. Roger practiced law for 15 years, and then changed careers and began working for Panera Bread Company. He retired in 2011 after becoming ill.

On May 27, 1987, he married, Ann (Cesarano) Weitgenant, they were blessed with children, Victoria, Jonathan and Aaron (Jessica Hawkinson). He leaves them behind as well as his mother, Judith, brothers: Mark (Barb Johnson), David (Fariba Amani) and Jeremy (Jennifer Kresel), and his nephews: Peter, Pavel, Zach, Lucas and Daniel. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold E. Weitgenant on March 23, 2020.