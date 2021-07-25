Nov. 17, 1951 - July 18, 2021

SHIPSHEWANA, IN - Roger Andrew Raskosky, 69, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Goshen General Hospital.

Roger was born on November 17, 1951 to the late Edward J. Raskosky and Dorothea Raskosky in Hammond, IN. He was married to the love of his life, Debra Ann Marie (Schmidt) Raskosky for 45 years on September 7, 1974. She passed away on February 16, 2019.

Roger is also preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Dorothea, wife, Debra and nephew, Eddie.

Roger is survived by his children: Nicole (Michael) Elvanian, Roger (Heather) Raskosky, Sean Edward (Lisa) Raskosky and Patrick Adam Raskosky; grandchildren: Tyler, Morgan, Kayli Margaret and Maddox Annette; step grandchildren: Jaden, Johnny, James, Jace and Jax; niece, Patti (Greg) Burczyk; nephew, Phillip Raskosky, Jr.; and brother, Phillip (Jennie) Raskosky.

Roger was a retired city police officer for 32 years in Hammond, IN. He belonged to Knights of Columbus and Fraternal Order of Police during his time in Hammond. Throughout the years, Roger coached his children's Little League baseball. He was a supportive father and grandfather. Roger was kind-hearted and a great friend and will be greatly missed.