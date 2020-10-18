FORMERLY OF EAST CHICAGO, IN - Roger C. Vanselow, age 83 formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. He is survived by his brother, Howard L. Vanselow; sister, Grace (late Norman and late Bob Nowicki) Nowicki; close relatives, Shirley and Dawn Benchelt; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Edith Vanselow; sister, Jean Whitman; niece, Chreyl Kimball; cousin, Wayne Kross; many aunts and uncles.
A Private Interment will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.
Roger was a U.S. Army Veteran, a self-employed owner of various businesses and was a member of East Side Baptist Church in Chicago, IL. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.
