HAMMOND, IN - Roger D Fowler of Hammond, age 77 of Hammond, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020 at Southlake Methodist Hospital. The Son of Clyde "Waddy" and Dorothy "Dottie" Fowler. He was also preceded in death by his Daughter Betty (Hrebenyak). Roger is survived by his brother Terry of Prescott, AZ, sons: Steven, and Mark (Duchesne); grandchildren: Noah (Yuting) and Emily (Hrebenyak), and Kaylei (Alwardt); one great grandson Jeremiah (Hrebenyak)

Roger was a veteran of the Vietnam War, and worked at Mittal steel (former Youngstown Steel) for over 40 years. He had many longtime friends and was always willing to lend them a charitable hand when needed. He loved sports, Especially IU basketball, and to travel whenever he could.

Out of consideration for the pandemic, a small family only service is planned. If you wish to honor Roger's memory, please do so by never giving up on anyone and assisting the forgotten amongst us. www.burnsfuneral.com