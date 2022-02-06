July 15, 1950 - Feb. 2, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN - Roger D. Mikuly, 71, of Highland, IN, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

He is survived by: wife of 49-years Shirley (Helfen); children: Robert (Sarah) Mikuly and Charles (Crystal) Mikuly; and grandchildren: Michael, Megan, Emmalee, and Charles Jr.

He was preceded in death by parents, Helen and John Mikulay; brothers: James and Ronald; niece Susan; and nephew James Jr.

Roger graduated Clark Class of 68. He worked at Inland Steel for 35-years and was a member of Izaak Walton and St. James the Less Parish. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and canning.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at HILSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 4:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, February 10, 2022 at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave. Highland, IN, at 10:30 a.m. with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Hospital.

