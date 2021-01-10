June 23, 1933 - Dec. 26, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Roger D. Podell 87, of Valparaiso, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020. He was born on June 23, 1933 to George and Christine (Schenkel) Podell.

He graduated from North Judson High School, proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956, and spent his career operating a successful family farm in Pulaski County. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Judson.

Survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara (Rogers) Podell, along with their children: Mike (Carrie) Podell, Kim (Roger) Cole, Rick (Julie) Podell; 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

There is no memorial service currently planned, due to COVID-19. Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, North Judson, IN. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.