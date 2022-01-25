 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roger D. Van Duyn
April 26, 1954 - Jan. 22, 2022

RICHMOND, IN – Roger D. Van Duyn, age 67, of Richmond, IN, died Saturday, January 22, 2022, at GoldenLiving Center-Richmond.

Roger was born April 26, 1954, in Hammond, IN, to Robert C. and Helen M. (Bruner) Van Duyn.

Roger had lived in Richmond for the past 25 years. He worked as a truck driver and Maintenance Supervisor at his family's trucking business for 49 years. Roger was a gentle soul, who lived life his way. He enjoyed motorcycles, restoring antique Hot Rods, and collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia. Roger loved his family and friends. He will be missed by many.

Survivors include his brother, Michael (Pat) Van Duyn; nieces: Kelley, Shannon, and Megan; great-niece, Reagan; great-nephews: Tyler (Bri) and Ryker; great-great-niece, Zoey; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends; including special friend, Jody Coakley.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert E. Van Duyn.

A Celebration of Life for Roger D. Van Duyn will be held in Lake Village, IN, at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by DOAN & MILLS FUNERAL HOME, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society, Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.

