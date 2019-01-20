WEBSTER, FL - Roger D. Ward, of Webster, FL and formerly of Sullivan, IN passed away Sunday, January 13, 2019. He was born on January 26, 1947 in Cardwell, KY to the late Leslie and Margaret Carpenter. Roger proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion and The VFW. In his free-time, he loved fishing, camping and playing cards.
He is survived by his wife, Connie (nee Egolf) Ward; sons, Mark (Lisa) Price, Andrew (Brandy) Ward; daughters, Rachel (Ladi Eisenhammer) Hall, Christine Ward, Billie Jo (David) Roy; numerous loving grandchildren; sister, Arlene Bos; niece, Cindy (Rob) Cole; nephew, Steve (Amber) Bos; many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sandy Michaels.
A funeral service for Roger will take place Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME-OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. He will be laid to rest at Graceland Memorial Park in Valparaiso. Visitation will take place Monday, January 21, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: