Roger Dale "Boom Boom" Totten

HAMMOND, IN - Roger Dale "Boom Boom" of Hammond, a teacher to many and a friend to all passed away Sunday April 18, 2021 of natural causes at the age of 71, during a trip to his beloved state of West Virginia.

Roger was born in Madison West Virginia and as a child he enjoyed playing in the creeks, hunting, fishing, and helping his Granny harvest potatoes. Later Roger planted his roots in Indiana, working for LTV Steel #3 sheet mill, and married his sweetheart Carolyn and started a family.

He is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Totten and son Nicki Sanders; mother and stepfather, Christean (Adkins) Chittum and Bobby Chittum. Father, Junior Totten; along with siblings: John Totten, David Totten.

Survived by daughter Lana Totten-Soy; grandsons: Austin Setlak, Zachary (Rebecca) Setlak; great-grandson Lucas Setlak; siblings: Carrlon Jean (Mike) Tucker, Carron June (Earnie) Hager, Mary (William, III) Rosenbaum, Debbie Totten, Thomas Totten, Matthew Totten; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday April 22, 2021 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue Griffith. Burial will be at Danville Memorial Park in Danville, West Virginia.

For information call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.