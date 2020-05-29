Roger Dale Fisher
HIGHLAND, IN — Roger Dale Fisher, 63, of Highland, passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020. He is survived by his brother, Dan Fisher, sister, Robin (Walter) Sosnowski; brother, Bobby (Missy) Fisher; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Marge Fisher.
FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Highland will be conducting a graveside service on Saturday May 30, 2020 at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, at 11:00 a.m.
Roger was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of American Legion Post 180. He loved watching the Bears and the Cubs. Roger enjoyed playing softball and golfing. www.fagenmiller.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.