HIGHLAND, IN — Roger Dale Fisher, 63, of Highland, passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020. He is survived by his brother, Dan Fisher, sister, Robin (Walter) Sosnowski; brother, Bobby (Missy) Fisher; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Marge Fisher.

FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Highland will be conducting a graveside service on Saturday May 30, 2020 at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, at 11:00 a.m.

Roger was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of American Legion Post 180. He loved watching the Bears and the Cubs. Roger enjoyed playing softball and golfing. www.fagenmiller.com

