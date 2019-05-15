VALPARAISO, IN - Roger Edward Weideman, 79 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was born December 4, 1939 in Valparaiso, the son of William and Alpha (Ols) Weideman. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Kisling) Weideman and sons: Kelly (Kim) Weideman, Sean Weideman all of Valparaiso, IN and Roger (Rachel) Weideman of Fishers, Ind. Also survived by his siblings, Gladys (James) Jones of Valparaiso, Owen (Nancy) Weideman of Wanatah, and Terry (Cindy) Weideman of Valparaiso. Also five grandchildren: Amanda, Hollyn, Isabell, Joseph and Olivia and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Alpha Weideman and a brother Warren. Roger worked as a gauge setter at McGills (Emerson-Regal) for 40 years and ten months. He served in the US Army. He enjoyed gardening, watching his grandson play baseball and watching the Cubs.
Visitation will be held, Friday, May 17, 2019, 10 AM to 12:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St. Valparaiso. Funeral Services will be 12:00 PM with Pastor Erve Bradley officiating. Entombment in Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Memorial Donations to the American Heart Association.