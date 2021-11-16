 Skip to main content
Roger J. Glennon

April 17, 1941 - Nov. 16, 2017

IN LOVING MEMORY OF ROGER J. GLENNON On Your 4th Anniversary In Heaven. I held you close in my heart today, it made me feel complete. You may have died... but you are not gone ... You will always be a part of me. As long as the sun shines ... the wind blows ... the rain falls ... You will live on inside of me forever for that is all my heart knows.

Still loving and missing you, Wife, Marilyn; Children: Jeff, Susie, Carlo, Greg, Teri, Tim, Kim and our 10 Wonderful Grandkids.

