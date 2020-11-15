 Skip to main content
Roger J. Glennon

IN LOVING MEMORY OF ROGER J. GLENNON

On Your 3rd Anniversary In Heaven

4/17/1941 - 11/16/2017

When through one man, a little more love and goodness, a little more light and truth come into the world - then that man's life has had meaning ...

And continues to have meaning everyday for us.

Still loving and missing you, Wife, Marilyn; Children: Jeff, Susie (Carlo), Greg (Teri), Tim (Kim) and our "Almost" 10 Amazing Grandkids.

