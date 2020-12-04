GARY (MILLER)/LINCOLNWOOD, IL — Roger J. Hruskovich, 86, of Lincolnwood, IL, formerly of Gary (Miller), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, IL. He was the beloved husband of the late Pamela (Schneidewind) Hruskovich, who passed away December 24, 2016; loving father of Roger S. (Melissa), Robert J. (Christina) and Christi (Frank) Manna; cherished grandfather of eight. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Phillip and Robert Hruskovich. Private funeral services were held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Baran Funeral Home, 1235 119th St., Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, officiating. Interment with military honors followed at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com. Roger Hruskovich was born on December 25, 1933, in Whiting, Indiana, to John and Anna Alice (Hrapchak) Hruskovich and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. He was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, class of 1951, and received his bachelor of science degree in aviation from Purdue University, West Lafayette. He was a member of St. Mary of the Lake Church, Miller, and the Knights of Columbus. Roger was the administrator of the Gary International Airport with a service of 20 years and devoted his life to aviation. A proud father and grandpa, Roger will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. (219) 659-4400