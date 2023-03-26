March 24, 1948 - March 22, 2023

DYER, IN - Roger K. Engel, age 74, late of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, March 22, 2023. He was born March 24, 1948 in Cleveland, OH to Richard and Vivian (Krause) Engel, who preceded him in death.

Devoted father of Steven (Kris) Engel, David (Jill) Engel, and Jonathan (Danelle) Engel; ex-husband of Kay Bauer; proud grandfather of Candice, Annabelle, Alec, Jacob, Andrew, Nathaniel, and Alena; great-grandfather of Brynleigh and Easton; brother of Barbara Engel. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Roger held many jobs after being Honorably Discharged by the Navy in 1969. He was most proud of being a shipbuilder boilermaker for American Shipbuilding in Chicago and motor mechanic for Ralph Electrical Service in Schererville, IN.

Since retiring due to health reasons, Roger maintained an active social life at different music venues and playing bingo at various local establishments.

There will be a private family celebration of his life and passing at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org) is appreciated.

