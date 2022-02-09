 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roger L. Rowe

Roger L. Rowe

April 21, 1947 - Feb. 6, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN -

Roger L. Rowe, 75 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022. He was born April 21, 1947 in Stockbridge, Michigan. On April 13, 1964, he married Ruth Haack who survives. Also surviving him are his children: Kimberly (Doug) Zeese of Royce City, Texas, Roger W. Rowe of Boulder City, Nevada, Terri Rowe of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, Rebecca (Don) Zickmund of Oxford, Indiana and his half-sister Sherry Marshall of Hamlet. Five grandchildren and several great grandchildren also survive him. Roger was an operating engineer for 30 years and worked for Brown Inc. At this time there are no services or visitation for Roger. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso is in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com

