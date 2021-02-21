Roger L. Taylor

Feb. 23, 1930 - Feb. 15, 2021

LAFAYETTE, IN - Roger Taylor passed away at Cumberland Pointe Health in Lafayette, IN after complications due to a brief illness.

Roger was a graduate of Medaryville High School. He retired from Inland Steel in 1980.

He survived by his wife, Georgia Taylor; and children: Pam Lewellen (Bill), Terri Ault (David), Roger Taylor (Theresa), Connie Ritter (Tom), Bill Taylor (Judy), Laverne Dunn (Rudy), Vickie Colward (Buddy); and step daughter Theresa Daumer. Roger had 21 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 3 great- great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sisters, his daughter Lisa, and ex-wife, Claudine.

Cremation has been chosen and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Burkhart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be shared at www.burkhartfh.com.