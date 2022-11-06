MUNSTER, IN - Roger L. Triemstra, age 92, of Munster, IN, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Friday, November 4, 2022. Beloved husband for 73 years of the late Geraldine "Gerrie" Triemstra, nee Porter. Loving father of Patti (Rick) Powell, Carl (Faith) Triemstra, Cheri Triemstra, and Dean Triemstra. Cherished grandfather of Joshua (Sarah) Powell, Aaron (Leah) Powell, Kaitlyn Powell, Rachel (Brian) Bardolph, Justin (Rachel) Triemstra, Meghan Terpstra, Zachary (Veronica Marziani) Terpstra, Griffin (Tiffany) Terpstra, Jakob Triemstra, and Lillian Triemstra; great-grandfather of Walter, Nadine, Henry, Sydney, Christian, Clara, Lucas, Calvin, Peter, Emma, Isabelle, Adrianna, Daniella, Grace, Jessa, Leo, Stella and Willa. Dear brother of the late Esther (late Harry) Lagestee, late Helen (late Edward) Klompmaker, late Ruth (late George) Daehn, and the late Emily (late Michael) Van Zuidam. Uncle and great-uncle of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by three grandchildren: Late Adam Powell, late Kathryn Powell, and the late Bethany Powell; and by his parents, Jacob and Lena Triemstra.

Roger was a WGN meteorologist from 1965 until his retirement in 1998. He was one of Chicagoland's most trusted radio and television personalities, delivering 50-plus forecasts and updates on Chicago's ever-changing weather patterns per week. Roger was respected for the science he applied to his weather reports, but listeners and viewers also loved his folksy and friendly way, and his hilarious observations of life as he bantered with his on-air colleagues.

With degrees in engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology, he was presented with the opportunity to serve as a meteorologist for the Strategic Air Command in the U.S. Air Force during the early years of the Cold War. After three years of guiding U.S. warplanes around the world from a command center in Ohio -- during which time he also married and started a family -- Roger chose to return to civilian life in Chicago. Engineering jobs at Standard Oil and Amoco Chemical awaited his return from the service, and ten years later he moved to an engineering management position at Kaiser Aluminum and Chemical in Dolton, IL.

Roger's love of climate and weather were always with him, and while in the corporate world, his military forecasting experience led him to fill-in roles on ABC-7 and Channel 9, and eventually to the lead forecaster job at WGN.

Roger became an author at the age of 90 when writing a book entitled "Cooler by the Lake". Roger was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Friday, November 11, 2022 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church 3500 Glenwood-Lansing Road Lansing, IL. Interment Monday, November 14, 2022 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery – Elwood, IL. Memorial contributions may be given in Roger's memory to Chicagoland Prison Outreach at www.cpoministires.org. For further information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com