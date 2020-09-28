Roger Lee Goodan Sr.

Roger spent the early years of his career in the moving & storage business as an owner/operator with Atlas Van Lines for 20 years. Seventeen of those years were proudly spent with one of Atlas Van Lines' founding agents, Rothery Storage & Van. In 1995, Roger & his family's full-time job evolved and they became the full time caregivers to Roger's nephew, George B. Phillips II, who had been injured in an auto accident many years earlier. In 1996 Roger founded RLG.com, a global supplier of ink cartridges (Headquarters warehouse in Gary, IN until 2015). Roger considered himself an internet pioneer and operated this highly successful business up until his passing. Despite his aptitude for business, Roger would happily tell anyone who asked about his true pride and biggest accomplishment, his daughter, Gail Irene Goodan.