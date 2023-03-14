Jan. 15, 1940 - Mar. 11, 2023

VALPARAISO - Roger Lockard Hare, 83 of Valparaiso and formerly of Lowell, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023. He was born January 15, 1940 in Chapel, Virginia to Robert Lockard and Cecelia Maxine (Shrader) Hare.

Roger was a Veteran of the Air Force and had retired from Chase Bank in Hessville, as a bank manager. He was a past member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lowell, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Valparaiso, and was a member of several service organizations over the years. After retirement, Roger learned the finer art of furniture building, filling our home with his creations. Humbly and typically, he referred to his endeavors as "making sawdust." His sense of humor, gentle spirit, and unconditional love continue to enrich us.

On March 31, 1990, Roger married Maria (Makela) Holland who survives along with a son, William L. (Sherry Kozlowski) Holland; grandchildren, Jack Holland, Ashley (Adam Colburn) Holland, Sarah (Collin) Christ, and Justin (Stacey) Holland; great grandchildren, Ava Christ and Anderson Colburn; and his brother, David Hare. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Terry Holland; and siblings, Barbara Wall, Donna Esparza, and Kenneth Hare.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Cremation will follow with a private burial of ashes at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond.