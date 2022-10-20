Aug. 15, 1934 - Oct. 17, 2022

Roger O. DeYoung, age 88, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Roger is survived by his children: Kevin R. (Julie) DeYoung, Kathy R. Micka, Kerry R. (Kathy) DeYoung; grandchildren: Ashley M. (Allen) Rhodes, Abbey M. (Patrick) Miller, Ali M. DeYoung, Amy M. (Jake) Eppolito, Lisa (Dennis Healy) Micka, Michael Micka, Zachary (Brie) DeYoung, Emily (Alex) Cooper; great-grandchildren: Lilly and Julia Miller, Dennis W. Healy V, Sawyer and Harper DeYoung, Kinsley and Avery Cooper; sister Joan (John) Spurgeon; sister-in-law, Blossom (Jody) DeYoung; and many other loving family members and friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Katherine DeYoung (nee Fickle); and his parents: Otto and Florence DeYoung, Jr. and brother, John "Jody" DeYoung.

Roger attended Demotte High School participating in track and football. He was one of the top hurdlers in the state of Indiana. He received a track scholarship to Purdue University for his performance in the high hurdles in 1952.

Roger and Mary were married in 1954 and lived in Hebron. Roger and Mary had three children: Kevin, Kathy, and Kerry.

Roger was a Planning Supervisor for the Budd Company in Gary, IN until its closure in 1983. Roger and Mary owned and operated DeYoung's Liquors in Hebron as well as the Hebron Dairy Queen.

Roger was a sports enthusiast following basketball, football, baseball, golf, and horse racing. Roger officiated Indiana High School basketball, college basketball, and semi-professional basketball. He was selected to referee the Indiana High School State Championship games for seven state championships. He went on to be inducted into the Indiana High School Basketball Hall of Fame and was a member of the board of directors for the Hall of Fame. Roger was also a member of the Lake County Officials Association for many years.

Roger was an avid golfer participating in the local golf leagues. He was a scratch golfer for a number of years. He also enjoyed following horse racing.

Roger was preceded in death by Mary in 1999. A few years later, he found a friend in Carol Phillips of Hebron. They enjoyed following horse races around the country and spending time in Branson, MO on Table Rock Lake.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 21, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main Street, Hebron, IN 46341 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 5:00 PM on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Williams officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Roger's name to Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter by going online to www.Alz.org/Indiana or by mail to: Alzheimer's Association, 50 East 91st Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.

Visit Roger's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.