LOWELL - Roger Parks, 85, of Lowell, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughters: Evelyn Parks, Kathleen Parks, Ellen (Tim) Trocha, Lee (Scott) Sampson; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Roger was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends. He was a dedicated employee of US Steel for 41 years and went on to consult after.

Cremation will precede Visitation, Friday April 1, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell with Private Burial in West Creek Cemetery at a later date. A Memorial Service, will be held Saturday, 2:00 p.m. at Rangeline Presbyterian Church.