GARY, IN - Roggie Mae Walker, 82, Gary was born August 8, 1937 in Pelahatchie, MS to M.C. and Ellen Scott. After relocating to East Chicago, IN. Roggie met and married Tommie Lee Walker becoming parents to Annette, Beverly and Crystal. Mrs. Walker was the owner of Roggie's Beauty Salon but her main focus was sharing God's word. She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, one sister and one grandson. Roggie leaves cherished memories to: husband of 64 years Tommie Lee; daughters Annette Walker, Beverly Willis and Crystal Flowers; sisters Ruth Smith and Nadean Williams-Hogue; brother Semmie (Bobbie) Scott; four grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Visitation Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with Homegoing Celebration. to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at Christ Baptist Church 4700 E. 7th Ave., Gary. Pastor Lawrence E. Robertson officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.