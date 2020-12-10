CROWN POINT, IN - This is the story of ROLAND EMMETT "BUB" WISE, age 85 of Crown Point. Bub's story began on August 6, 1935. He was the youngest child to Roland "Jim" and Elizabeth (Foreman) Wise. Bub spent his entire life in Crown Point and adored his childhood in the Bridgeport neighborhood with his sisters, Delores and Norma, and his brother, Bill. It was growing up there that he met Shirley Hall, the love of his life. He attended Crown Point High School with Shirley, and both graduated in 1953. He and Shirley married at St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point in 1955 and although he moved out of the neighborhood to raise his family, he always considered himself a boy from Bridgeport. Bub spent his life and career focusing on making the Crown Point community a better place for everyone. He was so proud of his hometown.Bub instilled a work ethic in his children that still influences their day-to-day lives. He believed if you were committed to something, then you continued working until the task was done. He brought up his children to understand that sometimes you will do things not for yourself, but to benefit others. He continued to give of himself every day in such a selfless way.
Dedicating 34 years to the Lake County Star/Star Register Publications, Bub began as a young boy sweeping the floors and progressed through the ranks to General Manager.
Becoming a firefighter was in Bub's blood. As a child, he spent his days visiting the fire department and participated in the Soap Box Derby with a fire department logo on the side of his car. He fulfilled his childhood dream when he became a Crown Point firefighter on August 31, 1959. His dedication and caring personality continued as he served for 60+ years - serving as Fire Chief from 1975-1992. Bub also worked for the Crown Point Street Department and was an active member on the Lake County Fair Board. This included serving as President of the Fair Board and Superintendent of the Grandstand. Additionally, he served as a Board Member for the Center Township Trustee, IVFA and was a Member of the Gary Sportsmen Club. Bub was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church in Crown Point.
In his spare time, he loved attending his children/grandchildren's activities and sporting events and spending time in his woodshop. He loved building corn-hole boards, wishing wells and special orders from the community. He was a loving and supportive father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Bub peacefully passed away to be with his wife on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at home surrounded by family. The loved ones he leaves behind who will miss him dearly are his eight children: Steve (Anne) Wise, Cindy Cleland, Mark (Cindy) Wise, Susan (Dr. Kevin) Brunski, Mary Elizabeth (Paul Henderson) Wise, Janet Wise, Karen (Bill) Feder, and Julie Wise; 14 grandchildren: Gillian and Jonathan Wise, Samantha (Tyler) Cole, Madie and Grace Cleland, Matt (Ashley) Wise, Tommy (Dr. Stephanie) Wise, Kristen (Mark) Kellar, Kevin Brunski, Jr., Caroline Niepokoj, Elyse and Lauren Feder, Morgan Wise, and Zack Seegers; six great-grandchildren: Jack and James Wise, Connor and Ben Wise, and Logan and Olivia Cole; brother-in-law John Friend; and many nieces and nephews.
Bub was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Shirley; his parents, siblings, and sister-in-law Betty Friend.
Due to CDC guidelines and the health of our community, arrangements for private services with immediate family only have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER IN Crown Point, IN. Following the private services celebrated by Father James Wozniak at St. Matthias Catholic Church, there will be a ceremonial procession guided by the Crown Point Fire - Rescue with a short pause in front of the fire department and continuing to St. Mary Cemetery where he will be laid to rest on Saturday, December 12, 2020. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date at the Lake County Fairgrounds for all family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crown Point Fire-Rescue or Crown Point Community Foundation's Honor Endowment Fund. For more information, call (219) 663-2500 or visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com.
