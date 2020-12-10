CROWN POINT, IN - This is the story of ROLAND EMMETT "BUB" WISE, age 85 of Crown Point. Bub's story began on August 6, 1935. He was the youngest child to Roland "Jim" and Elizabeth (Foreman) Wise. Bub spent his entire life in Crown Point and adored his childhood in the Bridgeport neighborhood with his sisters, Delores and Norma, and his brother, Bill. It was growing up there that he met Shirley Hall, the love of his life. He attended Crown Point High School with Shirley, and both graduated in 1953. He and Shirley married at St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point in 1955 and although he moved out of the neighborhood to raise his family, he always considered himself a boy from Bridgeport. Bub spent his life and career focusing on making the Crown Point community a better place for everyone. He was so proud of his hometown.Bub instilled a work ethic in his children that still influences their day-to-day lives. He believed if you were committed to something, then you continued working until the task was done. He brought up his children to understand that sometimes you will do things not for yourself, but to benefit others. He continued to give of himself every day in such a selfless way.