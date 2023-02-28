Oct. 11, 1942 - Feb. 21, 2023

Rolland C. Beckham, 80, a father, teacher and coach died Tuesday night, Feb. 21, 2023, in Punta Gorda, Fla. He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlene Nicely.

Mr. Beckham graduated in 1960 from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis. There he made a life-long friend in David Norton Jr. He soon became a beloved member of the Norton family, led by David Sr. and Alberta Norton (both deceased). Their love and influence continued throughout Mr. Beckham's lifetime, and he considered "Mom" and "Pop" Norton and their children his extended family. They include David Jr. and wife, Carol; Judy Fox; Cindy Niles; and, Gloria Vanderhorst, and her husband, Louis.

Mr. Beckham was a 1964 graduate of Indiana State Teachers College (now Indiana State University), in Terre Haute, Ind. He was captain of the Sycamores' football team in both his junior and senior seasons, playing guard and linebacker. As a wrestler he placed sixth, second and third in three, consecutive national tournaments. Mr. Beckham was a two-sport All-American.

After he graduated from college in 1964 Mr. Beckham taught and coached one year at Hammond Gavit High School. He left there in 1965 to become the first wrestling coach at Calumet High School, also in Lake County. He coached there 18 years, leading his teams to 15 winning seasons, four of which were undefeated. Mr. Beckham retired from education as dean of students and wrestling coach.

He also served multiple terms as the 5th District Lake County Councilman and was on various committees in Lake County prior to his retirement.

Following his teaching and coaching career Mr. Beckham led the School-to-Work Initiative in Lake and Porter counties as a representative of the trade unions. He was happily retired in Port Charlotte, Fla., the last 10 years where he enjoyed daily trips to American Legion Post 110 and became a part of the Legion family. Mr. Beckham became reacquainted in 2010 with a 1960 Warren classmate and dear friend, Priscilla Dick, Indianapolis. They enjoyed a special friendship in his final years, which included travel adventures and daily phone calls.

His respite care was provided by his daughter Cari, and her husband David Hooper; and, Mr. Beckham's youngest brother, Ward Beckham (wife, Jackie Boyden). During his time in respite care many of his wrestlers, coaching associates and friends called, texted or stopped by his daughter's home in Punta Gorda.

Mr. Beckham, through his union with Barbara Beckham (Ivancevich), is also survived by his loving daughter Amy Beckham, co-athletic director at Merrillville High School; son David Beckham, an art teacher at both Johnston and Warren elementary schools and his wife, Jill (Davis). Also surviving are grandchildren Mitchell Hooper and his wife Shelby; Mason Hooper; and Bailey, Alexander and Reagan Beckham. He also is survived by his brother, James Beckham and his wife, Sheryl, of Plymouth, Ind., and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Beckham requested no funeral or burial services. Gatherings will be announced later this year to be held at his beloved American Legion Post 110 in Port Charlotte, Fla., and in Miller Beach, Ind. Memorial contributions in Mr. Beckham's name may be made to the Calumet Warrior Wrestling Program of which he was so proud. Contact Amy Beckham for details at (219) 689-2110.