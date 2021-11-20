Roma M. Cotterman

Aug. 19, 1926 - Nov. 19, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Roma M. Cotterman, 95, of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021.

She was born August 19, 1926, graduated from Boone Grove High School, then trained as a Registered Nurse, eventually becoming a Pediatric Associate. Roma was a loyal member of Liberty Bible Church. On April 10, 1948, she married Sherman Cotterman, who preceded her in death in 2002.

Survivors include her granddaughter, April Brigham; sister, Jeanine Wiesjahn; and many more loving family members and friends. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and Carl Sederberg; daughter, Shelley Brigham; sisters: Marilyn DelMastro and Carol Knoblock; and brother, Charles Sederberg.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave., Chesterton, with funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. and cremation to follow at Angelcrest Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.

MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.