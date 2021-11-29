Roman Michael Dombrowski

HAMMOND - Roman Michael Dombrowski age 48, of Hammond, passed away on Monday November 22, 2021.

He is survived by his parents Jerome and Linda Dombrowski; sister, Crystal (Dean) Burrell; cousins: Jennifer (Jerome) Williams, Stacy (John) Gaffney, Jennifer Dombrowski; God-mother, Carla (Larry) Redden; uncle, David (Dana) Dombrowski; four-legged companions: Faith, Hope, Max, Chewbacca, Katie; and winged companion, Mr. B.

Roman was preceded in death by his uncle, William (Nova) Gorcsos Jr., and cousin, Kenny Gorcsos.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday November 30, 2021, beginning at 7:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Griffith, with Deacon Dr. Christopher McIntire officiating. Cremation will follow the services.

Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday November 30, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Roman was a graduate of Morton Senior High School, Class of 1993. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and Nascar. He enjoyed watching old reruns of Miami Vice and the cartoon, Beavis and Butt-Head.