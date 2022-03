McCORDSVILLE, IN - Rome Andrews, Jr., 75, McCordsville, went home to be with his Lord, March 3, 2022. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis; funeral services will be immediately following. For a longer version of the obituary and online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.