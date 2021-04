GRIFFITH, IN - Romeo Garnett, age 71 of Griffith, IN passed away May 1, 2020. The pandemic prevented his family from having a proper funeral service at that time. There will now be a Memorial Mass celebrated for Romeo on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 525 N. Broad Street, Griffith, IN with Rev. Keith Virus officiating. (MASKS and SOCIAL DISTANCING will be REQUIRED). For more information call FIFE FUNERAL HOME (219)398-3210.