Romeo Garnett

GRIFFITH, IN — Romeo Garnett, age 71, of Griffith, IN, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ursula (nee Seidl) Garnett; four children: Anita (Rolando, Jr.) Medina, Danielle (Eric) Tharp, Erica (Mark) Garnett and Christopher Garnett; four grandchildren: Rolando III and Jordan Medina, Samuel and Carmen Tharp; siblings: Joseph (late Linda) Garnett, late Sylvia Perez, Norma (Rene) Alamillo and Sandy (late Richard) Strong; in-laws: Barbara Seidl and Thomas (Mary Kay) Seidl; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by parents, Luis and Carmen Garnett.

Visitation and burial will be private. Services provided by FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN. There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Mary's Church in Griffith, IN, to be held at a later date.

Romeo retired from Arcelor Mittal Steel Company in July of 2004 after 30 years of service. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a member of the American Legion. Romeo was a devout Catholic and a family oriented man who enjoyed bowling, golf, traveling and riding his motorcycle. He had a warm personality and a giving heart that will be missed by all. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.