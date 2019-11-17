MERRILLVILLE, IN - Romeo Rendina, age 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Dorothy Rendina (Durakovich); cherished daughters: Kathy (Mitch) Merle and Karen (Tim) Brust; brother, Vince Rendina and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Preceded in death by his parents: Antonio and Michelina Rendina; siblings: Ang (Bert) Orosz, Rose (Butch) Truax, Joe (Evelyn) Rendina, Phil (Mary Lou) Rendina, Tony (Lee) Rendina and Mike (Pat) Rendina; sister-in-law, Marcia Rendina.
Romeo will be remembered as a hard worker, friendly and compassionate man who was known to enjoy wearing sharp clothes and loved family, friends, eating together and most of all his wife Dorothy. From his teenage days as a Paperboy to opening a gas station with his brother, 20 years of service on the Gary Police Dept, 18 years as a Lake Co Court Bailiff and nearly 60 years of owning and operating Rendina Funeral Home with his brothers. He was very proud of his service for his country and was a former Golden Gloves boxer in Chicago. Family and friends and helping people through difficult times are things he lived for. He also enjoyed and appreciated sunsets, the clouds, and walking on the beach at Lake Michigan. He set the bar extremely high as a Husband, Father, Uncle, and just a kind and considerate person who was always willing to listen and be there for anyone when he was needed. He loved meeting people and all furry people. He would especially light up whenever Dorothy or daughters Kathy and Karen were around as family is everything. He will be missed by many and touched many lives throughout his lifetime.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church (5920 Waite St. Merrillville, IN) Rev. Michael Maginot and Rev. Michael Evanick officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St. Gary, IN). Prayer Service at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. Michael Evanick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The St. Jude Children's Hospital www.st.jude.org