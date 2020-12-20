 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ron Dinga

Ron Dinga

{{featured_button_text}}
Ron Dinga

Ron Dinga

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BROTHER, RON DINGA -

On His First Birthday and First Christmas In Heaven.

Nothing will ever be the same without you.. Today is full of memories of a brother laid to rest and every single one of them is filled with happiness. For you were someone special always fun to be around and there was so much pain when it was time to let you go. That's why this special message is sent to heaven above for the angels to take care of you and give you all our love. Give our hugs and kisses to mom..... Loving you always, your brothers and sisters, Bill and Barb, Ann and Paul, Kathie, Pat and Jim and Barbie

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts