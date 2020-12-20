Nothing will ever be the same without you.. Today is full of memories of a brother laid to rest and every single one of them is filled with happiness. For you were someone special always fun to be around and there was so much pain when it was time to let you go. That's why this special message is sent to heaven above for the angels to take care of you and give you all our love. Give our hugs and kisses to mom..... Loving you always, your brothers and sisters, Bill and Barb, Ann and Paul, Kathie, Pat and Jim and Barbie